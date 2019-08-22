New video captures deterioration of Titanic wreckage in past 14 years

Stunning new video from explorers shows just how much the wreckage of the Titanic has deteriorated in the past 14 years, since it was last photographed.

New images show just how much the Titanic wreckage has deteriorated in the past 14 years. (NBC)

The video taken by high-powered, specially adapted cameras captured the ship at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean, about 400-miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Explorer Victor Vescovo is leading a mission to the bottom of the five oceans. Vescovo pilots a special submarine vehicle that took more than three years to build.

The mission 12,500 feet to the bottom of the ocean captured the first images of the sunken British passenger liner in 14 years.

"First impressions: it's big. It is a big wreck. I wasn't fully ready for just how large it was. And when it came up on sonar, it really stood out," Vescovo said.

Vescovo said the team made a total of five dives to the wreck over eight days in early August.

"It was just extraordinary just to see it all. And the most amazing moment came when I was going along the side of the Titanic, and the bright lights of the submersible, the first time when they reflected off of a portal and came right back. It was like the ship was winking at me. It was really amazing," he said.

Information retrieved from underwater testing will be used to make 3D models for use on augmented reality and virtual reality platforms. The images may also help scientists predict how quickly the wreck will continue to deteriorate.

