Newborns and their families receive donated toys, books at UnityPoint in Moline

Newborns and their families in Moline received a special gift Tuesday at UnityPoint Health-Trinity. (KWQC)

It's thanks to Trinity Health Foundation board member, Lynne Schelly. She delivered about 350 toys and books donated by employees.

Spending any amount of time in the hospital can be hard for families with a newborn, so she wanted to spread a little joy.

"Seeing the patients' smiles and being able to share this with our employees to let them know the impact that they're having on our community, and our patients, and the Trinity Foundation," Rachel Carlson, associate director of development at Trinity Health Foundation, said.

More than $130,000 was raised by employees. That will go to funds used to improve care initiatives and more.