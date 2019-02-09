Newly released dashcam video shows officer-involved shooting that killed former Clinton man

Newly released dash cam video shows a former Clinton man being shot and killed by police after pointing a gun at officer at a Central Iowa convenience store back in September.

Police accused 31-year-old Christopher Leonard, of Springfield, Missouri, of robbing a Hy-Vee gas station on Oralabor Road in Ankeny in September 2018. (Ankeny Police)

The video, released five months after Christopher Leonard was shot, shows a responding officer, Todd Webb, approaching Leonard, who then raises the weapon and points it toward officers. One of the officers can be heard yelling, “get on the ground. Show me your hands. Drop it.”

Webb, a 12-year veteran of the Ankeny Police Department, the shot and killed Leonard. Webb was placed on administrative leave after the shooting but has since returned to work. A grand jury decided late last month it would not indict Webb, saying the shooting death of Leonard was justified.

Leonard, who was originally from Clinton, moved to Missouri prior to the shooting. The deadly encounter last September is not his first run-in with police. Leonard pleaded guilty to a felony charge then for stabbing a man at least 12 times at his home in Clinton. When police confronted Leonard at the home, police say he held a butcher knife in a threatening manner.

According to the TV6 archives, a standoff ensued and Leonard is said to have yelled at officers from inside the home. When Leonard exited the home, officers used a stun gun on him. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison but only had to serve five years.

Leonard leaves behind children and a wife.

None of the officers involved in the incident were hurt.

