A flash flood watch is in effect for much of the area again this morning. Storms will produce heavy downpours through 10-11AM and all the rain will move out by 1PM. Obviously we can't handle anymore rain so this will run off into rivers and streams leading to more problems.
Oh and if this isn't enough the midwest looks primed for more heavy rain next week which means we could see rivers at major flood stage through the end of May.
Next Wave Of Storms Arriving This Morning
