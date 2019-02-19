Next Winter Storm Arrives Tonight

Another winter storm will arrive tonight with snow starting out in the QC around 9 or 10 this evening. For this reason winter weather advisories have been posted for most of our area through Wednesday afternoon. Snow will continue off and on overnight and into your Wednesday morning commute. Due to the timing school delays or cancellations are likely. While this won't be the worst storm we've had, the timing of it makes travel difficult, especially in the morning. There may be some sleet mixing in Wednesday morning as well. This would lower snowfall amounts, but impacts will remain the same. Winds will pick up from the east and gust close to 25mph. Typically this would be a cause for concern, but due to the wetter nature of the snow, only minor blowing and drifting is expected. This storm is a quick mover and is out of here by Wednesday night. Temps for the rest of the week will be in the mid to upper 30s so we should melt some of this snow before another system brings rain and snow chances to our area this weekend.