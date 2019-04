The next segment has gone up for the new I-74 Bridge that is being built.

Officials with the I-74 River Bridge posted the update.

"The next segment for the basket-handle arch is being erected on the westbound interior pier," the post read. "We're lining up the splice plates and, once it's set, the iron workers will begin securing it with about 1,200 bolts."

