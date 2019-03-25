Niabi Zoo: Protecting painted dogs

Learn about efforts to save painted dogs through the Conservation and Science Speaker Series at Niabi Zoo. The next event features Dr. Gregory Rasmussen, who has been working in Zimbabwe to understand and save painted dogs for 30 years.

According to a news release, he shared the plight of the animals during the launch of the speaker series and returns with a field update on his work. He's been involved in protecting painted dogs and their habitat utilizing satellite tracking, anti-snare collars, and environmental education.

The event is being held at the Niabi Zoo Discovery Center on April 2, 2019, at 6:30 p.m.

Zoo members and college students can attend free of charge. All others are asked to make n $8 donation to the Niabi Conservation Fund. RSVP is required.

Niabi Zoo will be open for the 2019 season starting April 13, 2019.

