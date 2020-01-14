Niabi Zoo announces the birth of Kindu, their newest monkey

Officials with Niabi Zoo have announced the birth of Kindu, an Eastern black and white Colobus monkey.

Officials say they are found in the woodlands of tropical Africa and they are favorites among zoo visitors.

You can read their full statement below.

"The Niabi Zoo is excited to announce the birth of “Kindu”, An Eastern Black and White Colobus monkey (Guereza colobus). Eastern Black and White Colobus are found in the woodlands of tropical Africa and these strikingly colored primates are favorites among zoo visitors.

Kindu is a male and was born on December 10th, 2019. His parents are Shirati, our 17-year-old female and Tuli, our 13-year-old male.

All Baby Black and White Colobus start life completely white. After about 3 weeks patches of dark hair start to appear. It takes about 3 months for the babies to fully take on the coloration of mom and dad.

The 9 individuals in our troop are an important part of North American Breeding population, currently made up of only 170 individuals. The Niabi Zoo partners with more than 50 other zoos in the US and Canada to manage the breeding of this species in a program called the Black and White Colobus SSP (Species Survival Plan). “This cooperative breeding program helps not only assure that these beautiful animals will be here for zoo visitors to be inspired by, but also serves as an assurance colony in the event reintroductions into the wild are ever needed”, said zoo director, Lee Jackson. ‘The Niabi zoo’s success with this species has made it an important contributor to this program, and we look forward to continued success with this species.”"