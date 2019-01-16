Niabi Zoo celebrates birth of Eastern Black and White Colobus monkey

Visitors can see a new face at the Niabi Zoo after zoo officials have announced the birth of an Eastern Black and White Colobus monkey.

Officials say the Eastern Black and White Colobus are found in the woodlands of tropical Africa and are a favorite among zoo visitors.

The monkey, Katavi, is a male and was born on December 9. His parents are 16-year-old mom Shirati and 12-year-old dad Tuli.

Below is a released statement from the Niabi Zoo:

"All Baby Black and White Colobus start life completely white. After about 3 weeks patches of dark hair start to appear. It takes about 3 months for the babies to fully take on the coloration of mom and dad.

The 9 individuals in our troop are an important part of North American Breeding population, currently made up of only 169 individuals. The Niabi Zoo partners with more than 50 other zoos in the US and Canada to manage the breeding of this species in a program called the Black and White Colobus SSP (Species Survival Plan). “This cooperative breeding program helps not only assure that these beautiful animals will be here for zoo visitors to be inspired by, but also serves as an assurance colony in the event reintroductions into the wild are ever needed”, said zoo director, Lee Jackson. ‘The Niabi zoo’s success with this species has made it an important contributor to this program, and we look forward to continued success with this species.""