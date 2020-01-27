Niabi Zoo celebrates birth of four Fennec Foxes

The Niabi Zoo is celebrating the birth of four Fennec Foxes.

The four kits, all boys, were born on Jan. 8 to the zoo's 3-year-old male, Jelani, and 9-year-old female Pika. Zoo officials say both mom and dad have proven to be excellent parents and are keeping a close eye over their new family.

According to the release, Fennec Foxes are native to the Sahara and Sinai deserts of North Africa and are the smallest of all fox species. They are known for their unusually large ears and are favorites among zoo visitors.

Officials say the new foxes are an important addition to the breeding population in North America. The Niabi Zoo partners with more than 40 other zoos in the U.S. and Canada to manage the breeding of the species.

"This cooperative breeding program helps not only assure that these beautiful animals will be here for zoo visitors to be inspired by, but also serves as an assurance colony in the event that reintroduction to the wild is ever needed", said zoo director, Lee Jackson. "This is the first time Fennec foxes have been bred at Niabi, and we are excited to be able to make a significant contribution to the program. We look forward to continued success with this species."