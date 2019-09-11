Niabi Zoo fails to receive accreditation from Association of Zoos and Aquariums

Niabi Zoo did not receive accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums during a hearing Friday in New Orleans.

Niabi Zoo did not receive accreditation from the AZA commission. (KWQC)

Zoo officials say they pursued the accreditation because they want Niabi Zoo to be recognized among the best at embracing and incorporating modern practices in animal welfare and management.

“The big concerns that the AZA commission had had to do with our capital funding moving forward, and how we deal with some of our antiquated exhibits, and raise funds to enact our new master plan,” Niabi Zoo Director Lee Jackson said.

Jackson says their facilities, veterinary care, staff and record keeping were all in good standing.