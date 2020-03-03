Niabi Zoo gets a new accreditation

The Niabi Zoo is now accredited by the Zoological Association of America (ZAA). Back in 2012, the zoo lost its accreditation with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) due to issues with the elephant enclosure and understaffing.

TV6 spoke with Zoo Director, Lee Jackson, and he talked about the issues that led to the loss in 2012. "They are not concerns anymore. Our record-keeping is spot on. Our staffing levels are up where they should be for the size of the collection we have. All those things are in the past," Jackson says.

He also talked about what this means for the zoo. "The accreditation is really exciting for us because it's verification and validation of all the work that we've done," Jackson says. "It's recognition from an outside group of professionals in the zoo field at the high level of standards that we hold for ourselves."

Since he took over as Zoo Director in 2016, Jackson says a lot of things have changed, "we've added a new species, we've done a lot of infrastructure work on our electrical, plumbing, on our buildings. We've worked on our protocols. We've worked on our institutional safety. It's a new zoo."

Although they didn't receive accreditation from the AZA back in September of last year, Jackson says they're still working towards that and are hoping to reapply in a couple of years. Jackson says both standards of the ZAA and AZA are tough, but this accreditation focuses almost exclusively on safety education and animal welfare.

The Niabi Zoo will open for the season on April 11th.