Niabi Zoo granted membership into Zoological Association of America

The Niabi Zoo has been granted membership into the Zoological Association of America.

The ZAA is a non-profit accrediting organization dedicated to responsible wildlife management, wildlife conservation, and education.

“ZAA accreditation establishes an extremely high bar with respect to professional standards and modern animal management practices,” Niabi Director Lee Jackson said in a media release. “We look forward to working with this exceptional organization as we continue to grow and improve”.

ZAA accredited zoos are required to go through an in-depth application and review process every five years, which includes a multi-day onsite inspection by a team of animal care, and zoo management professionals.

Animal welfare, veterinary care, nutrition, enrichment, security, safety, facility maintenance, record keeping, and a thorough review of policies, procedures, and protocols are reviewed during the accreditation process.