Niabi Zoo hosting virtual programs

The Niabi Zoo is bringing brought to you virtually. Since Niabi Zoo is still closed to the public due to COVID-19, they've started a virtual program where you get to learn about wild animals.

Through a Zoom video call, TV6 got a behind-the-scenes look at the cat house. From there, Jessi Lench-Porter, the Primary Carnivore Keeper, presented a purple ball that happens to be one of the leopard's favorite toys. "Is a snow leopard going to run into a ball in the wild? Probably not. However, snow leopards do play. Whether they're in the zoo or in the wild, we’re giving them that natural play behavior," explains Lench-Porter.

She also shows the leopard's meals which can include frozen rabbits, Nebraska beef, and bones. There's a large spice rack in the room, helping leopards identify various smells.

One of the cats shown on the tour was Jaylen, an Amur Leopard. Lench-Porter says there are only 50 to 60 of his kind around the world.

In the large room, Lench-Porter says the cats do enrichment and training. Chleo, an African-Leopard participated in an art project earlier in the day, placing her paws on a canvas which will eventually be auctioned off.

This experience helps teach kids about animals they might not have seen otherwise. "It felt like I was actually there because they were showing me the super cool facts... the thing I learned that I didn't know is there are only a few leopards left. I thought that was only for black rhinos," explained 7-year-old Cole Villa who attended the tour.

These virtual programs are the only income the zoo has right now since they've lost over 70% of their revenue while being shut down. "Over 70% of our revenue comes from the gate entrance. Without our guests coming here, it makes it hard to feed our animals and take care of our staff," says Joel Vanderbush, Niabi Zoo Curator of Conservation & Education. He says they've had to lay off around 70% of their staff because of this.

"We know reopening isn't something we’d do any time soon. May is usually our field trip season and while we know the school would want to do those experiences, they wouldn’t be able to do that," shares Vanderbush.

Niabi Zoo is hosting virtual experiences every Saturday morning. Saturday, June 6th will be dinosaur-themed. You can also plan and pick your own visit through their website.