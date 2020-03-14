Niabi Zoo hosts fundraiser for endangered dogs

The second most endangered canid on the planet is the African Painted Dog. Niabi Zoo hosted a fundraising dinner on Saturday night to help with the cause.

The second most endangered canid on the planet is the African Painted Dog. Niabi Zoo hosted a fundraising dinner on Saturday night to help with the cause.

The Painted Dog Research Trust, also known as PDRT, is a conservation partner with Niabi Zoo. They're raising money to help the organization rebuild their building in Zimbabwe. Dr. Greg Rasmussen, the founder of PDRT, has been working for decades to help protect the endangered species. "We're here to raise funds, we're here to share and we're here to link with, very importantly, to link with Niabi Zoo...creating..we're trying to create partnerships. It's a global world. We're a village now," Rasmussen said.

African Painted Dogs are caught and killed in snare wire. The organization works with communities in Zimbabwe to remove the wire to protect animals. The snare wire is then shaped into sculptures.

The Niabi Zoo has brought 24 conservationists from all over the world within the last two years to engage the Quad Cities in active discussions about conservation and initiate action.

PDRT and Niabi have also previously connected Quad Cities children to those in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe for their pen pal program through Niabi Zoo camp.

"Think about your own wildlife. Think about conservation. If you do that, we've done our job," Rasmussen said.

To learn more or make a donation, visit

click here .