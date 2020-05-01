Niabi Zoo welcomes the hatching of four Smallwood's Anoles

Niabi Zoo officials announced the hatching of four Smallwood's Anoles.

Zoo officials announced the hatching of the four lizards which are native to the coastal forest of eastern Cuba. Officials say they spend most of their time high up in the tree canopy. They are related to the America Anole (Anolis carolinensis) which was once a common pet in the US, but are many times larger, reaching lengths of up to 12 inches.

“These beautiful lizards were first displayed at the Niabi Zoo in 2018, and we are excited to see them settle in and start reproducing”, said Lee Jackson. “These are a relatively rare species in North American Collections”. The parents of the new youngsters are on display in the reptile house, and can be seen by visitors when the zoo is able to reopen.

Smallwood Anoles typically lay only one or two eggs at a time, and the interval between eggs can be between 5 and 25 days. Our first two eggs hatched on March 22nd,28th. The second two hatched on April 10th, and April 26th. Incubation took about 60 days.

“It’s too early to tell the sex of these guys just yet” said Lee Jackson.” It will take 8 or 9 months to be able to tell the girls from the boys”. Eventually all four siblings will be transferred to other zoos to help support the continued management of this species in captivity. The Niabi Zoo is looking forward to continued success with this species.

The zoo is closed for the season.