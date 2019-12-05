Nice and mild, but you'd better enjoy it!

High temps on Thursday were in the 50s over MUCH of the QCA! 55 was the high at the airport in Moline versus the average of 38. The record for the day in the Quad Cities is 69 which was set back in 2001! It just could be the last time we see this many highs in the 50s in the QCA in 2019. We'll see cooler temps on Friday and be back close to 50 on Sunday. But next week, as you might have heard, arctic air will drop in from the north and we'll get a serious taste of winter cold. Whether that chill sticks around through the end of the month or releases its grip enough for us to see more

50s, only time will tell!