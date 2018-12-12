Nickelback to perform at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

Officials with Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds have announced a new act for the fair's 100th anniversary.

Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds General Manager Shawn Loter tells TV6 Nickelback will perform at the 2019 summer fair.

Loter tells TV6 Nickelback will perform on Saturday.

Four acts have already been announced by fair officials.

Dan + Shay will perform on Tuesday, Jake Owen will perform on Thursday, Tesla will perform on Friday and Brad Paisley will perform on Sunday.

The 2019 Mississippi Valley Fair, which will be its 100th anniversary, will run from July 30 to August 4. You can find out more information by heading to the fair's website.