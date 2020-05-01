Nine additional cases of COVID-19 reported in Warren County

Health officials in Warren County have announced nine additional cases of COVID-19. This brings the county total to 71.

As of Friday, health officials say there has been 130 negative tests come back in the county.

The new cases include:

• 4 females between the ages of 20-40

• 1 female between the ages of 40-60

• 1 female between the ages of 60-80

• 1 male between the ages of 10-20

• 2 males between the ages of 60-80

The Warren County Health Department is following all the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and taking all the necessary

precautions with all cases.

Health department staff are working to identify, investigate, and actively monitor individuals who were in close contact with the confirmed cases. The health department will continue to release numbers of confirmed cases for Warren County residents.

COVID19 is spreading in the community and residents should be taking necessary precautions to prevent the spread of illness. Everyone has a role to play in staying healthy. Individuals have the potential to be contagious for up to 48 hours prior to showing any signs of symptoms.

You are encouraged to self-monitor daily for any of the following symptoms: fever, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chest tightness, loss of taste/smell, extreme fatigue, abdominal discomfort, headaches, and muscle aches. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms you should stay home.

Follow social distancing recommendations:

• Stay home when you are sick

• Avoid mass gathering and large crowds (avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people)

• Limit the amount of time spent in the community (all non-essential activities need to be avoided)

• If you must pick up prescriptions or groceries, use caution and keep a 6 ft. distance from others

• Wear a cloth mask when out in public

• Work from home as much as possible

