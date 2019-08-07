Ninja Warrior styled obstacle course comes to Davenport

Fans of NBC's American Ninja Warrior can get a taste of the show in Davenport. Davenport city officials announced a Ninja Warrior style playground is taking shape in Sunderbruch Park.

Officials say the fitness stations were originally planned for Credit Island, but due to the recent flooding of the Mississippi River, it was moved to the park at 4675 Telegraph Road.

A sign at the park reads "Challenge your athletic abilities. FitCore Extreme tests your agility, balance, upper and lower body, and grip strength. Master each obstacle, compete with others and reach your personal best."

The obstacle course is for ages 13 and up.

Officials say construction took about two weeks.