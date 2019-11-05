No Shave November and the fuzzy-faced meteorologist

November is "No-Shave" month and it's a 30 day respite from the razor for men all over. From the No-Shave website: "The goal of No-Shave November is to grow awareness by embracing our hair, which many cancer patients lose, and letting it grow wild and free. Donate the money you typically spend on shaving and grooming to educate about cancer prevention, save lives, and aid those fighting the battle." Feel free to donate to ANY cancer fighting organization you feel worthy, including local ones here in the QCA. I know I'll be. 2019 brought a cancer scare to my immediate family and I'm endlessly thankful that we were cleared of this monster! For me, it will be a challenge! 30 days of not shaving? The longest I've gone is around 1 1/2 weeks during a vacation. It was very itchy and uncomfortable, but I know it's nothing compared to the pain and stress that cancer, itself, brings to families and patients so I'll do NO complaining. Watch my progress on the evening news. It's coming in GRAY so it might be hard to see for the first few weeks HAHA!!! Check my KWQCErikMaitland Facebook page for pics as I go through the month ahead. If you're doing it yourself GOOD LUCK. Tell your razor you'll see it in December!