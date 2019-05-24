No Wake ordinance issued for Rock River in Lee County, Ill.

A No Wake ordinance is being put into effect Friday for the Rock River in Lee County, Ill. The ordinance is the result of the rain, flooding forecasts and substantial increase in the current flow rate.

Buoys marking the dam also cannot be put out due to the condition of the river.

Lee County Sheriff John C. Simonton is strongly encouraging everyone to stay off the Rock River until further notice. The river is expected to rise to 17.5 feet on Sunday, which is approximately five feet above flood stage.

He says dangerous conditions will make navigation and rescue operations virtually impossible.

You can find a list of river levels by clicking this link.