No-bid Iowa vendor charged with felony in assault on woman

A Republican donor was awarded millions of dollars in no-bid contracts to supply personal protective equipment to Iowa’s executive branch, despite facing a pending felony charge alleging he brutally beat a woman last November.

David Greenspon, owner of Competitive Edge, Inc., is charged with willful injury causing serious injury in the November 2019 assault at his West Des Moines mansion.

Police say he kicked and struck the 37-year-old ex-lover numerous times in the head and face, chipping her front tooth and bruising her ribs.