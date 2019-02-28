No deal reached between President Trump, Kim at second summit

UPDATE 1:50 a.m. 2/28/19: President Donald Trump is explaining the abrupt and early end to his Vietnamese summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un by telling reporters: "Sometimes you have to walk."

Trump said Thursday that North Korea wanted him to lift U.S. sanctions on the country in exchange for denuclearization, but he wasn't willing to do that.

Still, he says Kim assured him he'll continue to hold off on nuclear and missile tests.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday at the news conference in Hanoi that he wishes the two sides could have gotten further.

He says they asked Kim to do more and "he was unprepared to do that."

ORIGINAL: U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un have failed to reach an agreement at their second summit in Vietnam, but talks between the two nations will continue in the future.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says the two leaders discussed denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. She adds: "No agreement was reached at this time, but their respective teams look forward to meeting in the future."

Still, Sanders is describing the meetings between Trump and Kim as "very good and constructive."

Trump and Kim departed the hotel where they've been holding summit negotiations far earlier than planned Thursday. A joint agreement signing ceremony was scrapped.