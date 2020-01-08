"No immediate threat" after police respond to stabbing in Mt. Pleasant

Police say there is no immediate threat after they responded to a report of a stabbing in Mt. Pleasant.

Late Tuesday evening police were called to the 1200 block of North Palm Avenue for the stabbing call. Officers responded with deputies from the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

The stabbing victim and his girlfriend were taken to the hospital and the victim was later released from the hospital.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and shows there is no immediate threat to the community as it appears to be an isolated incident.