No injuries in truck versus train

Davenport police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of West 5th Street and North Marquette along with Taylor and 5th Street after a truck was hit by a train.

Police say Saturday morning around 9:14 a.m. They responded to a truck versus train. Police say the driver of the truck was following the person in front of them and thought they could pass the train, but they were unsuccessful.

The driver of the truck is okay and no other injuries are reported. The 23 car train is damaged and police are waiting for someone to come and get it moving again.