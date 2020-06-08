No injuries, property damage reported in Davenport gunfire incident

The Davenport Police Department is investigating a gunfire incident that occurred Sunday night.

Officers responded at 11:08 p.m. to Brown Street and Brown Court. They canvassed the area and found fired cartridge cases, police said in a media release.

There were no reported injuries or damage. Preliminary information indicated a dispute occurred between two groups leading into shots being fired, police said in the release.

Detectives are following up on the incident. No further information was released Monday morning.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or submit a tip online at

qccrimestoppers.com.