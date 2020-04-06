No injuries reported after early morning fire in Burlington apartment complex

No injuries were reported following an early morning fire in Burlington.

Officials with the fire department say they responded to the 2800 block of Winegard Drive in Burlington for a report of a fire at Autumn Heights apartments.

As emergency officials responded, they learned an onsite resident assistant responded and extinguished the fire using a fire extinguisher.

Additionally, firefighters finished extinguishing the fire and helped remove smoke from the 6th floor where the fire had started.

Officials say this fire occurred in a kitchen due to unattended stovetop cooking.

There was fire damage to the stove and surrounding cabinets and countertops. Officials say the fire is considered accidental.

Smoke detectors were working and alerted the resident of the fire and she responded.

Officials say one resident was evaluated for a breathing issue and refused further medical treatment or transport to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Ten firefighters with the Burlington Fire Dept. responded to the call and were assisted by the West Burlington firefighters. Officers from the Burlington Police Dept. and Des Moines County Sheriff's Office assisted with evacuated the building. The scene was cleared at 4:22 a.m.