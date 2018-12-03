No injuries reported after fire in Clinton, police are investigating

Officials are investigating after a house fire in Clinton. Officials say they were initially called to one home to investigate after receiving a report of smoke in the area but due to heavy fog, they had trouble finding the house.

While driving to search, they found the house in a different location and found smoke and flames coming from the house. Fire officials say the house was vacant and no injuries were reported.

Officials called for all units to be dispatched. Clinton Fire responded with 12 personnel, two engines, one ladder truck and two ambulances.

Camanche Fire provided mutual aid, responding with five personnel.