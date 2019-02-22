No injuries reported after house fire Thursday night in Davenport

Crews are investigating after a fire in Davenport Thursday night.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, crews were called to the 500 block of East 7th Street for a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews reported a fire on the second floor of the home.

Davenport Fire District Chief Mike Ryan says the fire was put out quickly due to responding crews. No one was inside at the time of the fire.

The home, built in the 1880's, is a single family rental residence according to city officials. The bulk of the damage was limited to the room where it began.

Damage estimates put the loss to the building at $20,000 and contents at $5,000. The house is not liveable at this time.

No injuries were reported.

The fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.