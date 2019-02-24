No injuries reported after house fire in Barstow

Crews are investigating after a fire in Barstow Sunday morning.

Crews arrived at 186th St N, around midnight for a structure fire. Carbon Cliff-Barstow Fire Chief, Ryan Cameron, says the home was being remodeled.

"It started in the back and by the time we got here, we put every effort we could with water," says Chief Cameron. With the high winds coming in and the way the fire was progressing with this older home, they were doing renovations, we did everything we could to contain the fire"

Cameron says Barstow doesn't have fire hydrants, and that adds to response time. Tankers supplied fire crews with water.

The Carbon Cliff-Barstow fire department got aid from 6 neighboring fire departments including, Hampton, Sylvis, Colona, Hillsdale, and Rapids City.

No injuries resulted, and nobody was transported to area hospitals.

The fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.