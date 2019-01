Officials are investigating after a house fire in Henry County, Iowa.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 14, officials were called to the 2600 block of 170th Street for a house fire.

Departments from Mt. Union, New London and Winfield responded to the fire, the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Henry County Ambulance Service and American Red Cross helped assist.

No injuries were reported.

The Mt. Union Fire Department remained on scene until 5:06 a.m.