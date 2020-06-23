No injuries reported after shots fired in Davenport Monday evening

Police were called to the area of W. Kimberly Road at Division Street in Davenport at about 5:45 pm. Monday for a report of shots fired.

When police arrived on scene, witnesses told them two cars were shooting at each other on Kimberly Road as they traveled east from Division.

Several spent shell casings were found in the roadway. No injuries were reported.

The suspect vehicles were described as a grey Ford Fusion and a black Hyundai Santa Fe.

A black Hyundai was later found behind an address in the 1500 block of W. Pleasant Street with apparent gunshot damage.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the P3 Tips mobile app, or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.