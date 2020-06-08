No injuries reported following Monday morning fire in Burlington

No injuries have been reported following an early morning fire in Burlington.

Officials say just after 1 a.m. the fire department was called to the 1300 block of Angular Street for a report of a refrigerator on fire.

When crews arrived they found smoke coming from the home and found a fire in the kitchen. The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes.

The home is insured and officials say the damages is estimated around $15,000 to the structure and an additional $7,500 to contents.

There were working smoke alarms in the home at the time of the fire.

The fire is under investigation by the Burlington Fire Department and is not suspicious.

Eleven on-duty Burlington firefighters responded to the call and were assisted by 5 West Burlington firefighters responding on automatic aid. Burlington police and Alliant Energy also assisted on the scene. Firefighters remained at the scene until 3:13 a.m.