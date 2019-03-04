No injuries reported following fire in Burlington on Friday

No injuries were reported after a fire in Burlington on Friday.

Fire officials were called to the 1200 block of Patterson Street in Burlington for a report of a structure fire just before 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found black smoke showing from the eaves and windows. Fire officials found the fire in the kitchen, officials say it was brought under control quickly.

The house sustained fire damage to the kitchen with smoke and heat damage throughout the home. Damages are estimated at $25,000 to the structure and $20,000 to the contents inside the home.

The fire is considered accidental and caused by a burner inadvertently being turned on while items were stored on the stovetop.

Officials say there were no operating smoke detectors. The Red Cross was called to assist those who lived there.

Eleven Burlington firefighters responded to the scene and were assisted by two West Burlington firefighters responding on automatic aid. Firefighters remained on scene until 5:53 p.m.

