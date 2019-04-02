No injuries reported following house fire in Muscatine Tuesday Evening

TV6 was on the scene of a house fire at L & B Mobile Home Park Tuesday evening.

Officials tell TV6 there are no injuries but the home suffers considerable damage. Fire crews arrived on scene just after 7:20 pm.

Officials do not believe there were any pets inside at the time of the fire.

The Red Cross was on scene to assist the family.

The Battalion Chief tells TV6 they are unsure what the cause of the fire was. Fire crews worked to put out the fire and worked through the home to put out hot spots.



