No jail time for teen who killed 2 women, baby crossing the road

Zoe Reardon walked into a Cherokee County courtroom Monday facing the possibility of spending the next 36 months in prison.

Instead, she will spend the next 36 months on probation.

Reardon was 17 when she struck and killed Kaitlin Hunt, her 3-month-old Riley Hunt and their friend Kathy Deming in downtown Woodstock in 2017, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

She pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges that include vehicular homicide.

“I want to take this opportunity to say how truly sorry I am,” Reardon tearfully said at her sentencing.

State Court Judge Alan Jordan granted Reardon first offender status, meaning her record will be wiped clean once she completes her sentence.

“You’re pretty young,” Jordan told Reardon during sentencing. “You’ve got a lifetime ahead of you. I expect this is something you’re going to have a hard time dealing with the rest of your life.”

The court also suspended her license, but she can get it back after a year. She’s required to complete 240 hours of community service, safe driver training and pay $4,000 in fines.

Originally, no charges were filed against Reardon. The county closed the case but reopened it after a civil lawsuit was filed against the city.

Authorities said she was not under the influence and was not speeding. It happened after sunset and Reardon said she never saw the pedestrians, who were in dark clothing and crossing the road that had no traffic lights, pedestrian crossing or other safety measures.

Riley passed away the night of the crash. Her mother fought, but was taken off life support a few days after the crash.

Deming died 10 days after the crash.

Their loved ones spent Monday in court sharing heartfelt tributes to the deceased.

The Hunt family sent the following statement to WSB following the sentencing:

“Our desire has always been for the woman who killed our daughter, Kaitlin Hunt; granddaughter, Riley Hunt; and dear friend Kathy Deming to be held accountable for her actions.

“What happened is a tragedy on multiple levels, and there is no outcome that will make our family whole again. Court actions cannot heal us — we must continue to heal ourselves."

