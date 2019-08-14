No leads in hit-and-run that killed QCA firefighter

The identity of the motorist who left the scene after fatally striking a Quad City Area firefighter Monday morning is still unknown, and police say they have no leads so far.

Devin Estabrook, 49, of Letts, Iowa, was killed while riding a bicycle on Highway 61 near 41st Street South in Muscatine shortly before 5 a.m.

Estabrook was a paramedic and volunteer firefighter in Grandview, Iowa, in Louisa County.

Investigators with both the Muscatine Police Department and Iowa State Patrol (ISP) on Monday made a public plea asking for information about the case.

An ISP spokesperson told KWQC TV6 late Wednesday afternoon that no one has come forward with information so far.

Meanwhile, investigators said they are exploring the possibility there may be surveillance cameras in the area that captured footage of the crash.

In addition to serving as a volunteer firefighter and paramedic with the

Grandview Fire Department, Estabrook also worked with Louisa County as an ambulance paramedic.

“Devin Estabrook was very well known and liked by many within the community,” Grandview Fire and Rescue posted Tuesday to Facebook.

“Those who knew Devin would agree he was a selfless person who always met you with a smile, and a joke to brighten your whole day.”