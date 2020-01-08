No link between talc and ovarian cancer, study says

Thousands of lawsuits are looming in courts across the country against companies accused of failing to warn consumers about health concerns related to talcum powder, but a new study alleges no significant link between the powder and cancer.

A study suggests there's no statistically significant link between talcum powder and ovarian cancer, but researchers say questions remain. (Source: CNN)

It's widely used in cosmetic products like baby powder and adult body and facial powders, but talcum powder has come under fire recently in high profile court cases with concerns that women who use talc-based powder around their genital areas may be at risk for ovarian cancer.

A new study suggests no statistically significant link, but researchers say questions remain.

The study, one of the largest on this topic to date, was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Out of more than 250,000 women studied, a little more than 2,100 developed ovarian cancer.

The researchers found 61 cases of ovarian cancer per 100,000 people who had used the powder, versus 55 ovarian cancer cases in that same amount of people who had never used the powder.

But researchers admit the study "may have been underpowered to identify a small increase in risk” in part because there weren't many cases of ovarian cancer among the women studied.

The American Cancer Society suggests talc's relation to cancer is "less clear" and "findings have been mixed."

The organization suggests people concerned may want to avoid or limit their use until more research is done.

