A car crashed into a salon building in Davenport after being hit by another car Wednesday evening.

It happened at Salon Envy on N Harrison Street. Davenport police say a car lost control on the roadway and hit another car. That car then crashed into the building of the salon.

No one was hurt.

The car has since been removed from the building, but the back of the building did sustain some damage.

Salon Envy will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, according to employees.