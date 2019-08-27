No one hurt in Tuesday morning fire in Muscatine; cause undetermined

Several Muscatine residents are okay after a home caught on fire Tuesday morning.

At approximately 9:11 a.m., the Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call for a fire at 1510 Hershey Ave. The Muscatine Fire Department said in a release that at the time, first responders didn't know if there were any residents in the building.

Upon arrival, crews found a home that had been converted into a three-unit apartment building was on fire. Two of the units were occupied, but the occupants were quickly evacuated and accounted for. A dog and two cats were also taken out of the apartment unharmed.

Firefighters found the fire on the second floor and were able to get it under control within a few minutes. They stayed on scene, checking for hot spots for about another hour.

Fire investigators took over the scene from there and stayed on site until about 4:15 p.m. They found that one room on the second floor sustained heavy fire damage, and there was smoke staining throughout the upper floor apartment. The other two units had minor water and smoke damage.

In total, the fire and smoke loss estimate is approximately $50,000.

Fire officials say approximately five residents lived in the building and were offered help by the American Red Cross. No one was hurt in the fire, including first responders.

Although the on-scene investigation is complete, a cause has not been determined.

Approximately 20 firefighters responded, including off-duty responders. The Muscatine Fire Department was assisted by the Fruitland Volunteer Fire Department and the Muscatine Police Department.