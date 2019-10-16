No one hurt in apartment fire in Burlington

No one was hurt in an apartment fire in Burlington Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say at approximately 1:50 p.m., the Burlington Fire Department responded to a fire in a brick building at Elm and South 3rd Streets. Crews arrived four minutes later and found light smoke coming from the east side of the building on Elm Street.

Firefighters found where the fire originated, a couch in apartment 3, and it was quickly extinguished. No one was home at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt.

Officials say the 6-unit apartment building sustained minor smoke damage, but it was limited to neighboring apartments. Fire damage was limited to the couch. There were no working smoke detectors located.

Officials say the most likely cause of the fire is improperly discarded smoking material, but the Burlington Fire and Police Departments are still investigating.

Thirteen Burlington firefighters responded to the scene and were assisted by three West Burlington firefighters.

