No one hurt in early morning garage fire in Davenport

The Davenport Fire department is investigating after a garage caught fire at an apartment building early Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the 2400 block of East 51st Street around 2:30 a.m. Upon arriving, the district chief said smoke could be seen coming out of a garage below the building. He said crews were able to force the overhead door and get water onto the fire relatively quickly.

Five people were in the building at the time, but they all got out safely. Due to the size of the building, there were several crews performing search operations to make sure everyone was out.

No injuries have been reported, but there was some smoke damage to the building.

The fire is believed to have started in a garage.