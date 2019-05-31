No surprise! No long term QC "dry spells" during the month of May!

Well, if you thought it rained just about EVERY day in the month of May, you're almost right on target. There were only 7 days in the month of May that the Quad Cities did NOT record any rainfall. And, of those 7 days only 2 of them were back to back. Meaning, our "longest" dry stretch only lasted 2 days: The 4th and 5th. As a matter of fact, the longest dry stretch for the year, so far, in the Quad Cities from snow or rain was April 12 through the 17th when NO precipitation of ANY kind was recorded! Let's hope June has A LOT more dry weather, in LONG stretches, to offer. We need to get into those fields and gardens, and get those boats back on the river!