Noah Fant declares for NFL draft, won't play Hawkeye bowl game

Iowa Hawkeye tight end Noah Fant has announced he is declaring for the NFL draft and won't participate in a bowl game, no matter where it is.

The Omaha South graduate posted on social media Friday that he decided to forego the remainder of his eligibility and declare of the 2019 NFL draft.

"Since the very first time I put on a pair of football pads as a child, it has been my dream to play in the NFL," Fant said.

The Hawkeye led the nation's tight ends with 16.5 yards per catch average and 11 touchdown receptions. Both are records for an Iowa tight end.

Fant said Coach Ferentz and Coach Doyle helped him grow mentally and physically more than he thought was possible.

"I am truly grateful for the opportunities that all of you have given me," Fant said.

Although Fant has ended his time as a football player for the Hawkeyes, he said he will always bleed black and gold.

"Thank you Hawkeye Nation - I've been blessed to play for the University of Iowa - in Kinnick - in front of the best fans in the nation - who have shown unending love and support," Fant said in the social media post.