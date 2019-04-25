Noah Fant selected in first round by Denver

Former Iowa tight end Noah Fant was selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Fant, who declared for the draft after his junior season, scored 19 career receiving touchdowns for the Hawkeyes. In his sophomore season, Fant set a school record by a tight end with 11 receiving touchdowns, which also tied for first in the nation.

After playing 12 regular season games for Iowa in 2018, Fant decided to declare for the draft before Iowa's bowl game against Mississippi State.