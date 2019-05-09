Non-emergent line in Moline will be down temporarily on Friday

Officials with the Moline Police Department are reminding residents that the non-emergency line for QComm will be down for maintenance on Friday.

Officials say on Friday, May 10, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the lines will be down for maintenance. Police say this should only take up to 15 minutes.

During that timeframe, residents are asked to call 309-717-0760 in the event you have a non-emergent request for service.

Police say they're trying to make it easy for all involved and that they "are asking that criminals just take Friday off. It will be nice out, take a vacation day from perpetrating crimes and allow our phone lines to be worked on."