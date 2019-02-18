Nonprofit organization raises $2,400+ for ovarian cancer research

A local nonprofit organization, CCKMA, raised near $2,500 for ovarian cancer research over the weekend.

The organization, which stands for Cancer Can Kiss My..., you can figure out the rest, worked with Go Fish Marina Bar & Grill to raise the money. Board members, including the organization's president, hosted the event that featured members guest bartending, shaving a man's beard and more.

With 50/50 raffles, raising money to shave a beard and selling merchandise items, CCKMA raised just over $2,400 to go towards the University of Iowa Hospitals' Ovarian Cancer Program.