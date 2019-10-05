North American athletes compete in strength competition at RiverCenter

Athletes from all over North America competed in a strength competition on Saturday at the RiverCenter in Davenport.

The Strongman Corporation holds these competitions all over the country.

Some of the athletes lifted stones as heavy as 324 pounds.

"The athletes come here to qualify for the world championships," said Strongman Corporation CEO Dione Masters. "It's also to find out who is the strongest in North America of the men and women on an amateur level."

Masters said the athletes that qualify in Saturday's competition will get to go to the world championship held in March in Ohio.