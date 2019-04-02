North Carolina man with stage 4 cancer wins lottery, plans special trip with wife

A North Carolina man was recently diagnosed with cancer is now planning to travel the world with his wife, thanks to a $250,000 lottery prize.

According to NC Education Lottery, Richard Beare stopped at a Quik Trip in Charlotte two weeks ago and bought four Carolina Black scratch-off tickets while also buying a Powerball ticket.

“The fourth one was the winner,” the retired automotive mechanic said. “When I saw that I had matching numbers, I asked her, ‘What does it mean if I match the numbers?’ She said it meant I won a prize. I told her, ‘Well, I guess we just won $250,000 then.’ She was in shock and just kept looking back and forth to me and the ticket.”

Beare says he was just recently diagnosed with stage four liver cancer.

“I recently got diagnosed with stage four liver cancer,” Beare said. “I want to travel while I can still enjoy myself. My wife has always wanted to go to Italy, since that’s where her descendants are from. Now I can take her. ”

According to NC Education Lottery, Beare claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $176,876.

“This feels great,” Beare said when he got the check. “It’s such a relief.”